IND vs ENG 4th Test Live: India aim wicketless morning session on Day 3 with deficit of 134 hanging like sword

India vs England 4th Test Live Score and Updates: A day that only strengthened England's position in the fourth Test against India - nothing more needed to sum up Day 2 of the ongoing game in Ranchi. It promised to be a day where India would make a comeback after Joe Root was being Joe Root that we all know. India wrapped up England's innings after 51 runs were added to the overnight total for the visitors. Skipper Rohit Sharma 's inconsistent run continued as he was dismissed early by James Anderson before the duo of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill came to India's rescue, not for the first time in the series. The 82-run stand was the first sign of India's comeback in the game before Shoaib Bashir had his moment in the Ranchi sun. The freshman off-spinner made Indian batters shut shop as four of them were dismissed by the jumpy tall lad.

Once Bashir was done, Tom Hartley sprung to the action taking two wickets to leave India reeling at seven down with 175-run deficit still left. Dhruv Jurel and Kuldeep Yadav applied themselves rather well to get their team through to the stumps on an unbeaten stand of 42. The deficit is still huge and the first big target of the duo will be to play the first hour on Day 3 without any damage and then take it from there. Follow all the live updates of Day 3 of the fourth Test between India and England-

