IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja end 1579 days drought for India in Rajkot

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravindra Jadeja and Rohit Sharma.

Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja led India's valiant fightback after the early jitters on day 1 of the third Test in Rajkot. After three massive jolts in the first session, the two players partnered to bail India out at the newly named Niranjan Shah Cricket Stadium to notch a double-century stand.

India captain Rohit Sharma smashed his 11th Test ton in challenging conditions to show his class. Promoted at No.5, Jadeja did not disappoint a bit and helped his skipper to bail the Men in Blue out of trouble. The two have now ended a drought of 1579 days (more than four years).

For the first time in five years, an Indian pair has notched up a double-century stand at home. Rohit and Jadeja's partnered for a stunning 204-run stand before Rohit fell to a short-ball off Mark Wood. The Indian captain walked back for 131 with the crowd cheering for him.

Notably, this is the first double-hundred stand for an Indian pair at home since October 2019. The last Indian pair to amass a double-ton stand was the pair of Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma, both of whom partnered for a 267-run stand against South Africa in Ranchi.

Third-highest partnership for 4th wicket for IND vs ENG

Notably, this is now the third-highest partnership for the fourth wicket in India vs England Tests. The highest 4th wicket stand for India against England belongs to Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in the Headingley Test in 2002. The second highest stand belongs to Vijay Manjrekar & Vijay Hazare, both of who made 222 in Headingley in 1952.

Highest 4th wicket partnerships for India vs England:

249 - Sachin Tendulkar & Sourav Ganguly, 2002

222 - Vijay Manjrekar & Vijay Hazare, 1952

204 - Rohit Sharma & Ravindra Jadeja, 2024

190 - Mohammad Azharuddin & Mohinder Amarnath, 1985

189 - Mohammad Azharuddin & Sanjay Manjrekar, 1990