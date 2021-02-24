IND vs ENG, 3rd Test: Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli to become ninth Indian in elusive list

Image Source : BCCI Rohit Sharma

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma on Wednesday joined his teammate and captain Virat Kohli in an elusive list on day 1 of the third Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit became the ninth Indian batsman to complete the milestone of 6000 runs in international cricket on home soil joining Sachin Tendulkar (14192 runs), Kohli (9691* runs), Rahul Dravid (9004 runs), Virender Sehwag (7691 runs), MS Dhoni (7401 runs), Mohammad Azharuddin (6575 runs), Sourav Ganguly (6290 runs), and Sunil Gavaskar (6259 runs).

Rohit's tally includes 21 centuries and 23 half-centuries with an average of 55.71. 1562 runs of the tally have been scored in the Test format, at 82.21 with seven centuries and four fifties. 3528 runs, which places him fourth on the list behind Sachin, Kohli, and Dhoni, have been scored in the ODI format at 63 with 11 centuries and 15 half-centuries. The remaining 928 runs, which is only second behind Kohli's 1120 runs, have been scored in the T20I format at 53.33 with three centuries and three fifties.

Talking about the game, India folded England for just 112 runs, their lowest first-innings Test scored in India with only Zak Crawley's attacking 53-run knock standing out.

Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers with his 6 for 38 en route to his second five-wicket haul which also made him the first Indian spinner to take a fi-fer in the Day-Night Test. The bowling figure, on the other hand, is the second-best by a spinner in an innings in Day-Night Tests after Devendra Bishoo's eight-fer in 2016 against Pakistan in Dubai. R Ashwin picked three others and Ishant Sharma, who is playing his 100th Test, picked the remaining one.