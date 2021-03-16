IND vs ENG 3rd T20I | Unfortunate Rishabh Pant gets run out following mix-up with skipper Virat Kohli: Watch

Image Source : BCCI Rishabh Pant

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had to walk back after being involved in an unfortunate run-out in the third T20I against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Pant, batting on 25 following India's top-order collapse, decided to go with skipper Virat Kohli's call for the third run but was well short of the crease.

The incident happened in the 12th over bowled by Sam Curran. Cutting back of a length ball, Pant ran two with Kohli before the throw came in at England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler's end. Buttler tried to deflect it backwards but the ball went beyond the stumps, leading to Kohli calling for another run.

Pant, who followed the skipper and ran for a third, was well short when Buttler grabbed the ball and threw it down to Curran at the bowler's end. Pant held his head in disappointment as made his way back to the dugout. Pant's dismissal left India reeling at 64/4.

Earlier, Eoin Morgan-led England won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While India included Rohit Sharma in place of Suryakumar Yadav, Mark Wood replaced Tom Curran in England's Playing XI.

After being put to bat first, hosts India got off to the worst possible start, losing openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma early in the Powerplay. Rahul's poor run with the bat continued as he walked back on 0 -- his third duck in four T20I innings.

Rohit (15) also departed in the 5th over after lobbing an easy catch to Chris Jordan at short fine leg. Young Ishan Kishan also fell prey to the pace and bounce. He got a massive top-edge as wicketkeeper Jos Buttler pulled off an impressive catch while running backwards.

The remaining three T20Is of the five-match series will be played behind closed doors due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.