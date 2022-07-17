IND vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Weather Report - What role will rain play in series final at Old Trafford? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : EMIRATES OLD TRAFFORD Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

India is set to lock horns with England in the third amd final match of the ODI series. After winning the first ODI by 10 wickets, Team India lost the 2nd match of the series quite easily. England won the 2nd ODI by 100 runs. While India would want to win the ODI series too after winning the T20I series. England will play for pride as they won't want to lose the series at their home soil.

The 3rd ODI will begin at 3:30 PM IST at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on 17th July.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a very low possibility of rain to interrupt the match. No signs of rain are expected during the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather is expected to be extremely hot. The humidity at the venue is predicted to decrease as the match progresses. It will be in the range of 30% to 50% during match hours. The cloud cover is expected to be 70% throughout the match. The temperature is predicted to be in the range of 25 degrees celsius to 30 degrees celsius.

What are squads of India and England for the 3rd ODI at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester ?

England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook

India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh