IND vs ENG: Mohammed Shami set to be ruled out of Test series, start in IPL under question | REPORT

IND vs ENG: In a major blow for the Indian team ahead of the second Test against England, star pacer Mohammed Shami is all set to be ruled out of the complete series. Shami is currently in London and was not picked for the first two tests against England.

As reported by Cricbuzz, Shami is almost certain to miss the entire Test series against England. The report adds that he is believed to be undertaking treatments with injections for his injured ankle. There is no confirmation whether the speedster will undergo surgery or not. Moreover, the report adds that the question now is when Shami will be able to play in the Indian Premier League 2024.

Jadeja likely to be out of third Test

As per the same report, the Indian team will likely miss the services of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the third Test too after he got ruled out of the second game due to a hamstring injury. Jadeja and KL Rahul were hit with injuries during the first Test against England in Hyderabad and it seems the wait to get Jadeja back will be a bit longer. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is believed to recover in time ahead of the third Test, which begins on February 15. Rahul complained of pain in his right quadriceps. Rahul is ruled out of the second Test, it was earlier confirmed.

The Indian team's troubles have compounded after the loss in the first Test in Hyderabad. Jadeja picked up a hamstring injury when he got run out in the second innings of the game on day 4, while Rahul complained of his issue after the opening game. The Men in Blue have called in Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar and Saurabh Kumar as replacements for the second Test. Rajat Patidar is already in the squad in place of Virat Kohli, who is absent due to personal reasons.

There is a considerable gap between the second and the third Test between India and England. The second game is scheduled to end on 6th February, while the third contest will start on February 15, providing an eight-day window between the two games.