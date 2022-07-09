IND vs ENG 2nd T20I in Edgbaston: Weather forecast - Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : EDGBASTON Edgbaston, Birmingham

In the ongoing 3-match T20I series between India and England, Team India is in lead by 1-0. d match. Team India won the first Twenty20 international by 50 runs due to Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Hooda's heroics.

The 2nd T20I will begin at 7 PM IST at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The recently concluded rescheduled 5th Test was also played at the same venue where India had lost the match. During the first three days of the Test rain had interrupted the play, will the game be disrupted during the 2nd T20I is something to watch out for.

Here are details on the weather forecast:

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a very low possibility of rain to interrupt the match. No signs of rain are expected during the match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The humidity at Edgbaston is predicted to be fluctuating between 47% to 53% during match hours. The cloud cover is expected to lessen from 25% to 11% as the match progress. The temperature is predicted to be in the range of 20 degrees celsius at the beginning of the match and will be around 18 degrees celsius towards the end.

What are squads of India and England for the 2nd T20I at Edgbaston?

England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson

India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik