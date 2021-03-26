IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli surpasses Graeme Smith in elusive list en route to 62nd half-century

Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli did fall short of his long-awaited international century, but managed to get his name up on an elusive list en route to his 62nd half-century during the second ODI between India and England at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday.

Kohli surpassed South African cricket great Graeme Smith to become the fifth-highest run-getter in ODIs as a captain. He now has 5441 runs in 94 such innings, standing behind Ricky Ponting (8497 runs), MS Dhoni (6641 runs), Stephen Fleming (6295 runs), and Arjuna Ranatunga (5608 runs).

Earlier in the evening, he also breached the 10,000-run mark in his 192nd match (190th innings), becoming only the second batsman in ODI history to achieve this feat after Ponting, who amassed 12662 runs in 335 matches as No.3 batsman.

In the second ODI, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. India, who won the opener two days back, lost their openers early before Kohli stitched a 100-run partnership with KL Rahul.

Kohli was eventually dismissed by Adil Rashid, for the ninth time in international cricket which is the most by any spinner, as he walked back for the score of 66 off 79.