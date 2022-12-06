IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma's Team India sweats out in practice ahead of must win game against Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER India train ahead of second ODI vs Bangladesh

IND vs BAN 2nd ODI: The Indian cricket team are playing their final ODI series of the year. The Men in Blue, who are set to host the 2023 ODI World Cup, are currently trailing in the three-match away ODI series against Bangladesh. Meanwhile, the Indian team have trained hard in the nets ahead of the second game in Dhaka.

In a series of tweets shared by BCCI, Indian players are seen practising in the nets. Several players including Rohit Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel are seen training ahead of the must-win match.

Notably, opener Shikhar Dhawan had a special session with head coach Rahul Dravid. The Southpaw practised sweep shots and reverse hits in subcontinent conditions. The opener also opened up on his practice session. "It's good to practice more. These shots will come in handy in these conditions. Even in the World Cup in India where spinners will make an impact, those shots will be helpful. I always enjoy playing them. It's good to practice more in these conditions," Dhawan said.

The Indian team are 0-1 down in the series and face the Bangla Tigers in the second outing in the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The Men in Blue scored 186 on the tricky surface of Dhaka in the first match. In reply, Bangladesh were in trouble, reeling at 136/9 but Mehidy Hasan inspired the home team's fightback. In the end, Bangladesh won the match by 1 wicket.

India's ODI squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel

Bangladesh's ODI squad

Litton Das (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed , Nurul Hasan.

