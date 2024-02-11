Sunday, February 11, 2024
     
  5. IND vs AUS Live U19 World Cup final: India bid for sixth title with Australia standing ahead

IND vs AUS Live U19 World Cup final: India bid for sixth title with Australia standing ahead

IND vs AUS Live U19 World Cup final: India face Australia in the final of the U19 World Cup 2024. Both celebrated teams, both fierce opponents, look to add more Silverware to their trophy cabinet. Follow for the latest updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2024 11:06 IST
IND vs AUS World Cup 2024 final
Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Australia final.

IND vs AUS Live U19 World Cup final: With the World Cup up for grabs, India and Australia face each other in the U19 World Cup 2024 showdown clash. Two fierce opponents with great strengths at their disposal are set to collide at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. Uday Saharan's Indian team has made its way into the final after a reality check from South Africa, while Hugh Weibgen's Aussies come into this clash after surviving a big scare from the Pakistan side.

India are the most successful side in the history of the U19 World Cup with five titles already to their name, while the Aussies have three and have a chance to close in on India. This will be the third final between India and Australia this year - their senior sides locked horns in the World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup 2023 final. The Indians have a chance to get one over this time. Follow for all the updates.

