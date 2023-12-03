IND vs AUS: India's T20I record at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru ahead of 5th T20I

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian team.

After a riveting Border Gavaskar Trophy, two ODI series, a couple of encounters at the 50-over World Cup and four mouth-watering T20I fixtures, India are slated to face Australia for the one final time in the ongoing calendar year as the two sides are set to lock horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3.

While the hosts are brimming with confidence, Australia couldn't have asked for a better venue to play the final game of the series. The Kangaroos have played two T20Is at the venue and won both of them. Their first game at the iconic venue was against Bangladesh during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016 where they managed to claim a hard-fought three-wicket victory.

Three years later they found themselves against India on February 27, 2019. The fixture witnessed a whirlwind century by Glenn Maxwell which helped the Aussies beat the Men in Blue by seven wickets.

On the contrary, the hosts do not enjoy such a memorable record at Chinnaswamy. They have played six games at the venue, lost three, won two and one couldn't yield a result.

Team 1 Team 2 Result Margin Match date India South Africa No result - June 19, 2022 India South Africa South Africa 9 wickets September 22, 2019 India Australia Australia 7 wickets February 27, 2019 India England India 75 runs February 1, 2017 India Bangladesh India 1 run March 23, 2016 India Pakistan Pakistan 5 wickets December 25, 2012

India's squad:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma



Australia's squad:

Travis Head, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, Aaron Hardie, Tim David, Matthew Short, Matthew Wade(w/c), Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, Jason Behrendorff, Tanveer Sangha, Kane Richardson, Nathan Ellis

