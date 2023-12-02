India breaks Pakistan record to achieve most wins in men's T20Is after Raipur triumph

Follow us on Image Source : AP Team India registered a 20-run win against Australia in 4th T20I

Team India stormed back into the ongoing five-match series against Australia with a series-clinching win in Raipur in the fourth T20I on Friday, December 1. The bowlers and batters combined to help India come up trumps by 20 runs despite a score of 174 not being a great one. The win not only helped India clinch the series and take an unassailable 3-1 lead but also become the most successful team in men's T20Is in terms of the number of wins.

Team India broke Pakistan's record of most wins in men's T20Is as both were tied on 135 victories in the shortest format before Friday. No other team is even close as New Zealand, who are on third in the list have 102 wins to their name in the format.

Most wins in T20Is by a team (not including wins in super over)

136 - India, in 213 matches

135 - Pakistan, in 226 matches

102 - New Zealand, in 200 matches

95 - South Africa, in 171 matches

95 - Australia, in 181 matches

Yes, India and Pakistan have played the most matches too but it is a no mean feat, which shows the consistency of the Men in Blue in the format over the years. Yes, the silverware has eluded since the inaugural World T20 edition in 2007, but the Indian team has been really consistent across formats and will hope that a repeat of 2007 is round the corner in T20Is.

The preparation for the T20 World Cup 2024 has started for India with this series and the upcoming assignment against South Africa with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and Mukesh Kumar coming good. Whether India stay with the young guns or a return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is on the cards, only time will tell but for now, the team that is currently in action definitely holds promise.

