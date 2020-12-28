IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test: Indian bowlers made it quite hard for us, admits Matthew Wade

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Marnus Labuschagne

Australia's Matthew Wade praised Indian bowling attack saying they ‘bowled pretty straight making it quite hard to score'.

"They were bowling pretty well, pretty straight making it quite hard for us to score so yeah we were tensed out there to go and score runs as a batting group and individually and yeah they are making it quite challenging at times," said Wade, who had to grind hard for his 137-ball 40.

However, the makeshift opener also blamed his team for not batting deep enough. "We haven't batted deep enough to really cash in on tired bowlers waiting the day. We have to take the blame but they have been pretty much on the mark right from the start," he added.

Wade also said that the pitch held no demons and it was a pretty flat track.

"No complaints from the wicket. Did more in the first innings. Disappointed, myself included. Getting out to spin sometimes can be frustrating when you have done the heap of the work. But that is the way cricket goes. But yeah, the wicket is playing well. Every now and then there is a bit of nip from the swing bowlers and every now and then there is spin but nothing that you wouldn't be able to counter as a batter."

Wade is opening the batting for Australia alongside Joe Burns and in place of the injured David Warner. He said that he doesn't mind opening the batting but in the long run, he would like to open only in the white-ball format and not in red-ball cricket.

"Pretty comfortable opening the innings. Just to walk out and start batting. The worst part about batting is waiting to bat. I have always struggled to wait and watch. Just getting in and out is what I have enjoyed and I have enjoyed the challenges of opening."

"I have been happy to do. When Justin asked me I was happy to do it. I didn't know how it'd be. But after playing a few Tests I am comfortable opening," the 33-year-old said.

"I want to bat at the top in white-ball cricket, that is for sure. But with red ball I am not so sure. Not a 100%. Over my career, I have batted pretty much everywhere in every team I have batted. I am pretty comfortable in most roles. Opening is one I have got my teeth into. I am happy to do it," he said.