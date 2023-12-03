IND vs AUS 5th T20I weather report: Will rain affect the series finale in Bengaluru?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will take on Australia in the 5th T20I in Bengaluru

India will take on Australia for one final time in a year when these two teams have locked horns quite often, across formats. The results are in front of everyone and who is better than whom is for the pundits to judge and analyse. Australia won probably the two most important games, the WTC final and the World Cup final but Team India has an opportunity to end the year on a high.

India have pocketed the series already after the win in the fourth T20I in Raipur as it was the first time in four games that the wicket offered some assistance to the bowlers. 174 may not have been a huge total given the scores in the series so far but the first innings was an indication of how the wicket played and it made the Rinku Singh-Jitesh Sharma partnership look excellent on that wicket.

After that, a possibly hurt Axar Patel, after losing the spot for the South Africa T20 series, was motivated to perform well and did the job with the figures of 3/16 and India defended the score well. The inexperienced batting line-up for Australia suffered against spinners, however, they will enjoy a good batting wicket in Bengaluru. Australia may have lost the series but would want to end on a high in the Garden City on Sunday.

As per Accuweather, the probability of precipitation is a 2 per cent on the matchday on Sunday, December 3. There is a 96 per cent cloud cover, which suggests that it is going to be overcast for the whole day in Bengaluru, however, the rain, even if it arrives, won't be threatening enough to affect the game. Hence, a full 40-over game is very much on the cards. The temperatures will hover around a high of 26 degrees and a low of 20 degrees.

