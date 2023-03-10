IND vs AUS 4th Test: Rohit, Pujara on verge of major milestones as India look for strong response in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pujara, Rohit stand on door of major milestones

IND vs AUS 4th Test: India and Australia are facing each other in the fourth test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar series. The Indian team have begun their batting after toiling hard for almost two days on the field of the test match. Australia chose to bat and amassed a huge 48-run total, on the back of Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green's tons. The Indian batters face a giant task and some of them also stand on verge of some major feats.

Rohit Sharma stands at door of a major feat in International cricket. The Indian captain partnered with Shubman Gill to take India at 36/0 at the Stumps on Day 2. He finished at 18 runs and now stands just three runs short of getting to 17000 International runs. If Sharma scores three more runs, he will become the 7th Indian to score this many runs at the International level. Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara is also on the door of achieving a milestone in test cricket.

Pujara has quite been a force in India's test lineup. He has often toiled the teams with his defensive and skilled batting. Pujara has also found success against the Aussies. The right-handed batter is currently the leading run scorer in the Border Gavaskar series. Notably, Pujara stands 9 runs shy of scoring 2000 runs in the Border Gavaskar series as he currently has 1991 runs in 24 matches.

The fourth test of the series unfolds like a proper old-school test cricket where teams bat for long rather than what we saw in the first three games. Australia were at 255/4 at the end of Day 1 and then continued to pile more runs on the hosts on Day 2. Cameron Green marked his authority in the 4th test of the Border Gavaskar trophy as the all-rounder smashed his maiden test ton. The Aussie star joined hands with opener Usman Khawaja to pile more runs on the Indian team on Day 2 of the Ahmedabad test.

But in Australia's dominating display, spin bowler Ravi Ashwin and Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill put up a strong fight. Ravi Ashwin scalped a six-wicket haul and surpassed Anil Kumble's twin feats. Sharma and Gill then joined hands in India's hunt for the massive total. Both showed a positive approach and played their shots to take India to 36/0 at the end of Day 2. Sharma is currently at 17, while Gill remains unbeaten at 18.

