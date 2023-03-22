IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: Kuldeep Yadav cleans Alex Carey with ripper, Aussie batter gets shell shocked | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kuldeep gets Alex Carey on a dream ball

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI: India's Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday showed his class in India vs Australia 3rd ODI in Chennai. The two teams faced each other in the series decider at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to produce a result to the 1-1 locked series. Australia decided to bat first and their openers piled runs once again before Hardik Pandya inspired a fightback.

Notably, Kuldeep Yadav was quick to support Pandya as he ripped through Australia's middle order with the wickets of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Alex Carey. Meanwhile, Kuldeep bowled a dream ball to dismiss the Aussie wicket-keeper Alex Carey.

Yadav pitched the first ball of the 39th over on a good length area outside the leg stump as the ball turned sharply and deceived the Aussie batter completely. While Carey looked to defend, the ball went past his outside edge and broke the off stump as Carey was left shell-shocked.

Watch the Video:

