Friday, February 17, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Alex Carey registers unwanted record, becomes 1000th player to..

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Alex Carey registers unwanted record, becomes 1000th player to..

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma and co. are taking on Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The second Test match is being played in Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. In the ongoing Test match, Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has registered an unwanted record.

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: February 17, 2023 16:23 IST
IND vs AUS 2nd Test, Alex Carey
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alex Carey registers unwanted record

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma's team India are all over Australia yet again. The 2nd Test match is being played in Delhi and the Indian team is yet again in the driver's seat. Just like the Nagpur Test, the Australian team has had plenty of problems against spin and they are yet to find a way out to counter that challenge. Indian spinners once again have wreaked havoc on the Aussies.

Aussie wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey is touring India for the first time and looks as if he is having a tough time in the Indian subcontinent. Alex Carey was excellent with the gloves in the first Test match but he couldn't live up to his reputation with the bat in his hands. Carey tried to counter-attack the Indian spinners in the first Test with his reverse sweep play but since then he hasn't been able to perform. In the second match too Carey walked out when Australia were 167/5 and along with Peter Handscomb he was expected to stitch a partnership and bail the Aussies out of trouble but he was picked up by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Alex Carey registers an unwanted record

Just after Usman Khwaja's wicket, Alex Carey soon perished for zero and with this, he became the 1000th player to score a duck in Tests in India. This is certainly one list that Carey wouldn't have wanted to be a part of and to compensate, he will like to go on and register a huge total to save the Test match for India.

ALSO READ | Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated on monumental occasion of his 100th Test for India

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Related Stories
Alex Carey hoping IPL stint under Ponting helps in reclaiming T20 spot against India

Alex Carey hoping IPL stint under Ponting helps in reclaiming T20 spot against India

BBL: Alex Carey to stay with Adelaide Strikers for another four years

BBL: Alex Carey to stay with Adelaide Strikers for another four years

IPL 2021: Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile not surprised at being released by franchises

IPL 2021: Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile not surprised at being released by franchises

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhneman

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News