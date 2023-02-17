IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Alex Carey registers unwanted record, becomes 1000th player to..

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Alex Carey registers unwanted record

IND vs AUS 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma's team India are all over Australia yet again. The 2nd Test match is being played in Delhi and the Indian team is yet again in the driver's seat. Just like the Nagpur Test, the Australian team has had plenty of problems against spin and they are yet to find a way out to counter that challenge. Indian spinners once again have wreaked havoc on the Aussies.

Aussie wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey is touring India for the first time and looks as if he is having a tough time in the Indian subcontinent. Alex Carey was excellent with the gloves in the first Test match but he couldn't live up to his reputation with the bat in his hands. Carey tried to counter-attack the Indian spinners in the first Test with his reverse sweep play but since then he hasn't been able to perform. In the second match too Carey walked out when Australia were 167/5 and along with Peter Handscomb he was expected to stitch a partnership and bail the Aussies out of trouble but he was picked up by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Alex Carey registers an unwanted record

Just after Usman Khwaja's wicket, Alex Carey soon perished for zero and with this, he became the 1000th player to score a duck in Tests in India. This is certainly one list that Carey wouldn't have wanted to be a part of and to compensate, he will like to go on and register a huge total to save the Test match for India.

ALSO READ | Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated on monumental occasion of his 100th Test for India

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Srikar Bharat (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhneman

Latest Cricket News