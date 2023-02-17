WATCH VIDEO: Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated on monumental occasion of his 100th Test for India

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated

Rohit Sharma and co. are taking on the Aussies in a four-match Test series, aka the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indians are 1-0 up in the series and they are only one victory away from retaining the title. The visitors who had a tough time in Nagpur will try and go out all guns blazing to win the coveted trophy. A Test series victory in India is huge considering the conditions that the overseas teams face, but as of now, India have been pretty dominant and they can certainly inflict another defeat on the Aussies.

This Test match is special for India's number 3, Cheteshwar Pujara. As far as Pujara's history in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy goes, he has been a nemesis for the mighty Aussies. Everytime Pujara walks in to watch, the Aussies know that it will be a hard grind for them to dismiss him. Cheteshwar Pujara is the 13th player to play 100 Test matches for India. Pujara has joined an elite list that features names like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sourav Ganguly, Ishant Sharma, Virat Kohli, Harbhajan Singh, and Virender Sehwag. Ahead of the second IND vs AUS Test that is being played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Cheteshwar Pujara was felicitated by Sunil Gavaskar who presented Pujara with his 100th Test cap on behalf of the BCCI and the Indian team management.

Pujara spoke on his special achievement and said:

It is an honour to receive my 100th Test cap from Mr. Sunil Gavaskar. He is a legend and has done a lot for Indian cricket. Test cricket is the ultimate format of the game. It teaches you a lot. Test match is just like life, it has its challenge and tests your character. Whenever you are challenged, if you fight it out, you reach the top. I have always tried to work hard and do my best. I'd like to thank the BCCI, my friends, and my family members. I'd like to conclude by thanking my teammates.

'Guard of Honour' for Pujara

Pujara played his first Test against Australia on October 9, 2010, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. To this date, Pujara has played 99 Test matches for India and has scored 7021 runs at an average of 44.16. The right-handed batter has 19 centuries, 3 double hundreds, and 34 fifties to his name.

