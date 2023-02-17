ENG vs NZ 1st Test: James Anderson and Stuart Broad join Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne in 'ELITE' list | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Broad and Anderson equal McGrath and Shane Warne's record

ENG vs NZ 1st Test: England are taking on New Zealand in a two-match Test series. Ben Stokes and co. have dominated international Test cricket for quite sometime now and have registered heroic feats against sides like South Africa, India, and Pakistan, but it is now time for them to face a stern challenge against the Kiwis in their backyard. The future of the first Test match looked gloomy as cyclone Gabrielle posed severe threats, but as of now, the Test match has been going on pretty smoothly.

New Zealand won the toss and decided to bowl first. England scored 325 runs and shocked everybody by declaring their innings in the closing hours of the game. Ben Duckett and Harry Brook with scores of 84 and 89 propelled England's score over 300 odd runs in Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Everybody questioned England's declaration, but they exactly knew their plans and with the likes of quality bowlers Broad and Anderson on their side, New Zealand were always in trouble. Anderson picked up Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls whereas Broad picked up Neil Wagner.

Anderson and Broad equal McGrath and Warne's record

ALSO READ | Cheteshwar Pujara reveals his biggest dream ahead of his 100th Test

With the three wickets that Broad and Anderson picked, they have now equaled a mammoth record registered by Aussie greats Warne and McGrath. Broad and Anderson together have taken 1000 Test wickets for England. This record previously was registered by the duo of Warne and McGrath who finished with 1001 and wickets. Interestingly, in the history of cricket, Anderson and Broad are the only fast-bowling duo to achieve this feat.

New Zealand XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (c), Neil Wagner, Blair Tickner

England XI: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

Latest Cricket News