IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav eyes Virat Kohli's twin records ahead of 3rd T20I against Australia

IND vs AUS: Suryakumar Yadav is leading India in the ongoing T20I series against Australia. The T20 beast has led the team to two back-to-back wins in the five-match series and he now looks to help his team wrap the proceedings quickly. Meanwhile, Suryakumar has his eyes set on two big records of Kohli that he can break anytime.

The No.1 ranked T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav showed his mettle in the first game of the series when he smacked 80 runs from 42 balls. His second outing was curtailed when he was removed for 19 from 10 balls. He now looks to break a couple of Kohli's records.

Surya needs just 60 more runs to score 2000 runs in T20Is. If Surya scores these runs anytime soon, he will become the fastest Indian to get to 2000 runs in the shortest format in International cricket. He has 1940 runs in 52 innings, while Kohli got to the 2000 mark in 56 innings. Surya has four innings to break the record. He will also become the second fastest in the world, behind Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (both in 52 innings), to score 2000 T20I runs.

Surya has another Kohli record in his sight

The swashbuckling batter Surya has another Kohli record in his sights. The star batter has scored 99 runs in this series and looks to break Kohli's record of scoring the most runs in a T20I series by an Indian. He is not on the verge of this one but has some reasonable time to go past his compatriot. Surya has scored 99 runs in the first two matches and stands 133 runs away from Kohli's record. The former Indian skipper smashed 231 runs in a T20I series against England in 2021.

Going by Surya's average of almost 50 in the series, he can score 150 more in the series and go past Kohli's this record too.

