IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Rohit played with measured approach, did not go bang straight away: Gavaskar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma's knock helped India cross the victory line.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: In the second T20I of the three-match series, India defeated Australia by 6 wickets to level things. In the rain-curtailed match, Rohit Sharma's swashbuckling innings led India beat the mighty Aussies in Nagpur. Following the victory, former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar shed light on the Indian skipper's 'measured' knock.

"What you saw from Rohit Sharma today was a measured approach. It wasn't anything where he was looking to defend, but he was being a lot more selective. And see, when he is playing those flick shots or the swivel pull shots, he is very good at that," Gavaskar said on Star Sports after the match.

Gavaskar also stated what troubles the star Indian opener. "Where he gets into trouble is where he is looking to play on the off-side, just tonks it up like that, that's where he hits the ball up in the air rather than into the stands. That's the only thing that he is going to watch out for," Gavaskar said.

Rohit Sharma was not having good outings with the bat as the right-handed batter was not able to convert his starts into a big score. But things changed on Friday night when he played an unbeaten knock of 46 off just 20 to help India chase 91 in 8 overs. "Otherwise, when he is hitting it in his range, he has got absolutely no problems at all. That's what he should be looking to do. Today was such a measured innings. He was waiting, cutting the ball, pulling, he was not going bang straight away. That is the reason why he batted so brilliantly," Gavaskar added.

India on Friday levelled things after a 6-wicket win in Nagpur. The match was shortened due to rain but the crowd got to see some fiery innings, first from Matthew Wade and later from the Indian skipper. With the series now levelled at 1-1 after the first two games, things have spiced up and all eyes are on the decider game. The third T20I will be played on September 25 in Hyderabad.

Latest Cricket News