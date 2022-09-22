IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Conjecture around Bumrah's fitness continues, India looks to address death bowling woes

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Confusion around Bumrah's fitness continues

Highlights Jasprit Bumrah has been picked up in India's World Cup squad

Bumrah did not make it to the final eleven of India's first T20I against Australia

IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: With one defeat in the very first T20I series against India, the team management finds itself in a spot of bother. After the conclusion of the first T20I, Indian bowling has been under heavy scrutiny, especially the death bowlers. As of now, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been leaking runs, and owing to clouds of uncertainty looming over BUmrah's fitness, the Indian team management has a potential issue at their disposal.

With the T20 World Cup less than a month away, the Indian team management is still non-committal about the availability of Jasprit Bumrah and his current fitness. In a recent change of events, Jasprit Bumrah who is a part of the Indian squad was excluded from the final playing eleven. Recently, Indian all-rounder, Hardik Pandya came out in Bumrah's defense by saying that the express pacer deserves all the time to recover and the Indian team management is in no mood to risk their spearhead ahead of the marquee tournament.

The mighty Indian team crashed out of the Asia Cup owing to their lackluster bowling and poor show of intent. Unfortunately, this same pattern is quite evident in the ongoing series against Australia too.

ALSO READ | Sunil Gavaskar feels death bowling is major concern for team India

Team India has already faced a major setback in the form of Ravindra Jadeja who will miss the world cup. Axar Patel who happens to be Jadeja's replacement will accompany the team to Australia next month. But as far as the concerns related to death overs go, India have a job cut out for themselves and the management might be held accountable if Bumrah's case isn't handled properly.

Squads:

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Latest Cricket News