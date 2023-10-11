IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 Live Updates: India to bowl first, Shardul Thakur in for Ashwin

Ravi Ashwin misses out!!! Shardul Thakur comes in!!
Same team for Afghanistan.
Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bat first
Gautam Gambhir says he'd have loved to have played on this wicket, looks a belter. Sanjay Manjrekar says he was told before the last game that the average first-innings score was 230 but SA got 428. Says it doesn't look too different today. Shami for Ashwin is the change that Gambhir thinks India might make, to strengthen the bowling. Sanjay says short boundaries need to be considered. In such cases, you need good bowlers. But in pitches like this, go for quality. Predictions: 350 par for India if they bat first, says GG.
South Africa and Sri Lanka faced each other in the previous World Cup game here last week. A lot of records were broken on a flat pitch. Will more records be broken today?
Hardik Pandya is celebrating his birthday today. Here's what he has to say:
"Not much of a celebration. When I got up, my son got me a board as a gift, which he made a couple of days back which was a pleasant surprise. Team-mates sent a lot of wishes as well. We really bowled well against Australia, we kept pressure, held the right areas and used the conditions to our advantage. We were under pressure when we lost quick wickets but credit to KL and Virat for absorbing the pressure. Finger is better today. For the first time in my life, I got hit like this, where I wasn't able to bowl much and got blood. But it's fine so far. Gotta see how I bowl and field. Was just a bruise, should be fine. Expectations are high, you've seen the excitement around. It's special for us to play World Cup at home, with so much love and affection."
Hello and Welcome to India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match! India won their first match against Australia chasing down 200 runs after being 2-3 at one stage. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were the stars with the bat for India. On the other hand, Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh in their opening game. Delhi is set host this blockbuster encounter. Toss at 1:30 PM. Stay tuned
