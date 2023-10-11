Wednesday, October 11, 2023
     
  5. IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 Live Updates: India to bowl first, Shardul Thakur in for Ashwin
India vs Afghanistan, Live updates: The two teams last locked horns four years in 2019 at the World Cup and the match was played in Southampton. India had won that match only by 11 runs. Can Afghanistan pull off an upset or will India continue their domination? Follow for latest updates...

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2023 13:35 IST
IND vs AFG, World Cup 2023 Live: India will lock horns against Afghanistan in their second match at the World Cup 2023. The men in blue defeated Australia in their opening game by six wickets chasing down 200 runs without much fuss. On the other hand, Afghanistan are coming off after losing to Asian rivals Bangladesh in their opening game. They were bundled out for just 156 runs in Dharamsala and will be looking for an improved effort against a strong Indian side. As far as the head to head record is concerned, India have won two out of three matches against Afghanistan in ODIs while the other match ended in a tie. What will happen today? Follow for latest updates...

  • Oct 11, 2023 1:35 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    One Change for India

    Ravi Ashwin misses out!!! Shardul Thakur comes in!!

    Same team for Afghanistan.

  • Oct 11, 2023 1:33 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Toss Update

    Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bat first

  • Oct 11, 2023 1:30 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Pitch Report

     Gautam Gambhir says he'd have loved to have played on this wicket, looks a belter. Sanjay Manjrekar says he was told before the last game that the average first-innings score was 230 but SA got 428. Says it doesn't look too different today. Shami for Ashwin is the change that Gambhir thinks India might make, to strengthen the bowling. Sanjay says short boundaries need to be considered. In such cases, you need good bowlers. But in pitches like this, go for quality. Predictions: 350 par for India if they bat first, says GG.

  • Oct 11, 2023 1:17 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    What happened in the previous game at venue?

    South Africa and Sri Lanka faced each other in the previous World Cup game here last week. A lot of records were broken on a flat pitch. Will more records be broken today?

  • Oct 11, 2023 1:14 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Happy Birthday Hardik Pandya

    Hardik Pandya is celebrating his birthday today. Here's what he has to say:

    "Not much of a celebration. When I got up, my son got me a board as a gift, which he made a couple of days back which was a pleasant surprise. Team-mates sent a lot of wishes as well. We really bowled well against Australia, we kept pressure, held the right areas and used the conditions to our advantage. We were under pressure when we lost quick wickets but credit to KL and Virat for absorbing the pressure. Finger is better today. For the first time in my life, I got hit like this, where I wasn't able to bowl much and got blood. But it's fine so far. Gotta see how I bowl and field. Was just a bruise, should be fine. Expectations are high, you've seen the excitement around. It's special for us to play World Cup at home, with so much love and affection."

  • Oct 11, 2023 1:11 PM (IST) Posted by Aditya Kukalyekar

    Welcome!!!

    Hello and Welcome to India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2023 match! India won their first match against Australia chasing down 200 runs after being 2-3 at one stage. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli were the stars with the bat for India. On the other hand, Afghanistan lost to Bangladesh in their opening game. Delhi is set host this blockbuster encounter. Toss at 1:30 PM. Stay tuned

