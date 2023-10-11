IND vs AFG World Cup 2023 Live Updates: India to bowl first, Shardul Thakur in for Ashwin

Hardik Pandya is celebrating his birthday today. Here's what he has to say:

"Not much of a celebration. When I got up, my son got me a board as a gift, which he made a couple of days back which was a pleasant surprise. Team-mates sent a lot of wishes as well. We really bowled well against Australia, we kept pressure, held the right areas and used the conditions to our advantage. We were under pressure when we lost quick wickets but credit to KL and Virat for absorbing the pressure. Finger is better today. For the first time in my life, I got hit like this, where I wasn't able to bowl much and got blood. But it's fine so far. Gotta see how I bowl and field. Was just a bruise, should be fine. Expectations are high, you've seen the excitement around. It's special for us to play World Cup at home, with so much love and affection."