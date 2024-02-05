IND U19 vs SA U19 live: When and where to watch U19 World Cup semifinal match for free on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Indian U19 cricket team at the ICC U19 World Cup 2024

IND U19 vs SA U19 Live: The Indian cricket team will be facing a tough challenge when they take on in-form South Africa in the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 first semifinal clash on Tuesday, February 6. Both teams have been excellent throughout the Group and Super Six stages and are expected to produce a mouth-watering clash at Benoni's Willowmoore Park to clinch a place in the final.

India U19 team, the defending champions and five-time winners, remain unbeaten with five wins in five games in this tournament. Uday Saharan is leading the young guns by example with the likes of Saumy Pandey, Arshin Kulkarni and Musheer Khan displaying their potential on a consistent basis.

The Proteas did suffer a defeat against England on the DLS method but have been impressive with four wins in five matches at home. They will heavily rely on their in-form pace attack led by fast bowler Kwena Maphaka, who leads the chart with 18 wickets so far.

IND vs SA U19 World Cup 2024 semifinal live streaming details:

When is the India vs South Africa U19 World Cup match?

The India vs South Africa U19 World Cup semifinal match will take place on Tuesday, February 6

Where is the India vs South Africa U19 World Cup match?

The India vs South Africa U19 World Cup semifinal match is set to take place at the Willowmoore Park, Benoni

At what time does the India vs South Africa U19 World Cup match start?

The match will start at 10:00 AM local time (Benoni) and at 1:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the India vs South Africa U19 World Cup match on TV?

The match will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1 and Star Sports Select 2 channels).

Where to watch the India vs South Africa U19 World Cup match online?

Indian users can enjoy online streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar application and website.

IND vs SA U19 World Cup Squads:

India U19 Squad: Uday Saharan (c), Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Ansh Gosai.

South Africa U19 Squad: Juan James (c), Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka, Martin Khumalo, Oliver Whitehead, Sipho Potsane, Ntando Zuma, Raeeq Daniels.