IND-U19 vs ENG-U19 Dream11 Team Prediction ICC U-19 World Cup 2022, Final: Probable XIs for India vs England
Match DetailsEngland U19 vs India U19
ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
6:30 PM
Dream 11 - IND U19 vs ENG U19 in ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final
James Rew, Yash Dhull, William Luxton, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vc), Tom Prest (c), Jacob Bethell, Nishant Sindhu, Ravi Kumar, Joshua Boyden, Vicky Ostwal
Probable XI - IND U19 vs ENG U19 in ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final
India Under 19
Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Harnoor Singh, SK Rasheed, Yash Dhull (c), Nishant Sindhu, Dinesh Bana (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Ravi Kumar
England Under 19
George Thomas, Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest (c), James Rew, William Luxton, George Bell, Rehan Ahmed, Alex Horton (wk), Thomas Aspinwall, James Sales, Joshua Boyden
Squads - IND U19 vs ENG U19 in ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Final
India U19 Squad
Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar
England U19 Squad
Tom Prest (c), George Bell, Joshua Boyden, Alex Horton, Rehan Ahmed, James Sales, George Thomas, Thomas Aspinwall, Nathan Barnwell, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, William Luxton, James Rew, Fateh Singh, Benjamin CliffBench
