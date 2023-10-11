Wednesday, October 11, 2023
     
ICC World Cup 2023 Updated Points Table: India topple Pakistan to claim second spot

Barring South Africa and Australia all the other participants have already played two games each in the ongoing World Cup. Australia will face the Proteas at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow and will be desperate to get a win under their belt.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2023 23:15 IST
Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq in action.
Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and Naveen ul Haq in action.

India's victory over Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in the ongoing World Cup 2023 has brought a lot of change to the points table standings. The Men in Blue hammered Afghanistan in a one-sided affair and emerged victorious with eight wickets to continue their winning momentum in the marquee tournament.

The win has propelled India to the second spot on the points table and they have now collected four points in two games. Their net run rate (NRR) has also improved remarkably and now stands at 1.500. India toppled arch-rivals Pakistan to gain the second spot.

The runner-ups of the previous edition New Zealand are still occupying the top spot after two outstanding wins over England and the Netherlands. New Zealand also have four points to their kitty but are ahead of India, courtesy of a better net run rate. The Blackcaps have a net run rate of 1.958 which is more than any other side in the competition at the moment.

Pakistan are now placed third with four points and a net run rate of 0.927 and are only the third team to have won both their games and have four points in total. On the other hand, the defending champions England are fifth with two points in two matches and have a net run rate of 0.553. 

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.958
India 2 2 0 0 0 4 1.500
Pakistan 2 2 0 0 0 4 0.927
South Africa 1 1 0 0 0 2 2.040
England 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.553
Bangladesh  2 1 1 0 0 2 -0.653
Australia 1 0 1 0 0 0 -0.883
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.161
Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.800

 
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.907

