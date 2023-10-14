ICC World Cup 2023 Updated Points Table: India topple New Zealand to claim top spot after thrashing Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma vs Pakistan.

A clinical seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium has helped India climb to the top of the points table in the ongoing World Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 14.

After winning the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first and the Indian bowlers proved him right by putting forward a remarkable display with the ball in hand. They restricted Pakistan to a mere 191 in 42.5 overs.

None of the Pakistan batters made the most of the batting deck at the venue. Skipper of the Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam scored the most for his team with 50 off 58 balls and was supported well by his wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan who aggregated 49 off 69 balls.

As soon as Babar and Rizwan made their way back to the hutch, Pakistan's batting order collapsed badly and they couldn't manage to even play out the 50 overs.

India have dethroned New Zealand from the top. The Blackcaps have now slipped to the second spot as their net run rate (NRR) of 1.604 is inferior to India's 1.821.

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR) India 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.821 New Zealand 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.604 South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.360 Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.137 England 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.553 Bangladesh 3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.699 Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.161 Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.800 Australia 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.846 Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.907

