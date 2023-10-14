Saturday, October 14, 2023
     
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 Updated Points Table: India topple New Zealand to claim top spot after thrashing Pakistan

India have claimed the top spot after toppling New Zealand based on a better net run rate (NRR). India will take on Bangladesh in their next fixture at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune. The loss at the hands of India has made Pakistan slip to the fourth spot on the table.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: October 14, 2023 20:24 IST
Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma vs Pakistan.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma vs Pakistan.

A clinical seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium has helped India climb to the top of the points table in the ongoing World Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 14.

After winning the toss, India skipper Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first and the Indian bowlers proved him right by putting forward a remarkable display with the ball in hand. They restricted Pakistan to a mere 191 in 42.5 overs. 

None of the Pakistan batters made the most of the batting deck at the venue. Skipper of the Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam scored the most for his team with 50 off 58 balls and was supported well by his wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan who aggregated 49 off 69 balls.

As soon as Babar and Rizwan made their way back to the hutch, Pakistan's batting order collapsed badly and they couldn't manage to even play out the 50 overs.

India have dethroned New Zealand from the top. The Blackcaps have now slipped to the second spot as their net run rate (NRR) of 1.604 is inferior to India's 1.821.

Teams Matches played Won Lost Tied No Result Points Net Run Rate (NRR)
India 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.821
New Zealand 3 3 0 0 0 6 1.604
South Africa 2 2 0 0 0 4 2.360
Pakistan 3 2 1 0 0 4 -0.137
England 2 1 1 0 0 2 0.553
Bangladesh  3 1 2 0 0 2 -0.699
Sri Lanka 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.161
Netherlands 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.800

 
Australia 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.846
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.907

