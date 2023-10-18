ICC World Cup 2023: Mitchell Santner replaces Jasprit Bumrah at top in bowling chart after New Zealand's win

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mitchell Santner vs Afghanistan in the World Cup 2023 match on October 18

New Zealand continued their unbeaten run in the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament with a huge 149-run win against Afghanistan on Wednesday, October 18. The Kiwis also reclaimed the top spot in the points table with four wins in four matches and their players also see growth in the individual leaderboard charts.

Ace spin all-rounder Mitchell Santner took three wickets for 39 against Afghanistan and also stole the limelight with a potential catch of the tournament to dismiss Hashmatullah Shahidi. Santner now has taken 11 wickets in just 4 innings in the tournament to replace Jasprit Bumrah at the top of the bowling chart.

Santner remains the only bowler to take a five-for in the 2023 edition and became the first bowler to reach double-digit figures. Matt Henry also picked one wicket to overtake Bumrah in the race for the most wickets and now has 9 wickets in four innings to his name.

Most Wickets in ICC World Cup 2023:

Mitchell Santner - 11 wickets in 4 innings Matt Henry - 9 wickets in 4 innings Jasprit Bumrah - 8 wickets in 3 innings Hasan Ali - 7 wickets in 3 innings Kagiso Rabada - 7 wickets in 3 innings Bas de Leede - 7 wickets in 3 innings Dilshan Madushanka - 7 wickets in 3 innings

Fans also witnessed a big change in the scoring chart after New Zealand's latest game against Afghanistan. Devon Conway achieved the top spot despite scoring only 20 runs today and now has 249 runs in 4 innings in the World Cup 2023. Pakistan's star wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is only one run behind Conway and has played a game less.

Most Runs in ICC World Cup 2023:

Devon Conway - 249 runs in 4 innings Mohammad Rizwan - 248 runs in 3 innings Quinton de Kock - 229 runs in 3 innings Rohit Sharma - 217 runs in 3 innings Rachin Ravindra - 215 runs in 4 innings

New Zealand will take on tournament hosts India in their next World Cup game at Dharamsala's HPCA Stadium on Sunday, October 22.

