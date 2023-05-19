ICC World Cup 2023: BCCI likely to make major announcement regarding venues on May 27

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI to make major announcement on May 27

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has called for a Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 27 to form a Working Group and is likely to make a major announcement regarding the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, in the post-meeting. India host the 13th edition of the 50-over World Cup starting on October 5 but there is no official update regarding venues and schedule.

According to a report from PTI, the board will form a Working Group to oversee the preparation for the mega tournament in India. The main agenda of the meeting will be the Ratification of the Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy. The formation of a committee of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is also one of the five agendas of the SGM meeting.

Formation of Infrastructure Development and Subsidy Sub-Committee, Guidelines for appointment of Physiotherapists and Trainers in state teams, Formation of Working Group for ICC World Cup 2023, Formation of a committee of Women’s Premier League and Ratification of Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy will be on agenda for the SGM meeting in Ahmedabad on May 27.

The BCCI has already finalized 12 venues for the World Cup tournament but there is no confirmation on schedule. Ahemdabad's Narendra Modi Stadium has been reportedly selected to host the final match. Earlier this month, reports also suggested that Ahemdabal will play as host for a high-voltage India-Pakistan match as well.

The BCCI is also looking to form a separate governing body to conduct the next edition of the Women's Premier League. The governing council of the Indian Premier League (IPL) conducted an inaugural edition of the tournament in March this year. But the franchise owners and other stakeholders have reportedly requested the BCCI to form a separate body to oversee WPL. According to a report from PTI, the board is also adamant about having a dedicated window earliest as possible.

"This year, Australian women's team will be playing international matches till third week of February and hence you can only start WPL after that.

In case, you are looking at Diwali window, then there is men's World Cup," a franchisee official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

