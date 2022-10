Follow us on Image Source : ICC, GETTY ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Fixtures out as IND vs PAK headlines first week, AUS vs NZ also involved

The fixtures for the upcoming T20 Women’s T20 World Cup have been released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday (October 3) as India and Pakistan headline the first week of the tournament. The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will start on February 10 in Cape Town as hosts South Africa face Sri Lanka. The first week will also see Australia and New Zealand go head-to-head in a crunch match to reignite another big rivalry in the world of cricket.

Full list of fixtures of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

10 February South Africa v Sri Lanka Cape Town

11 February West Indies v England Paarl

11 February Australia v New Zealand Paarl

12 February India v Pakistan Cape Town

12 February Bangladesh v Sri Lanka Cape Town

13 February Ireland v England Paarl

13 February South Africa v New Zealand Paarl

14 February Australia v Bangladesh Gqeberha

15 February West Indies v India Cape Town

15 February Pakistan v Ireland Cape Town

16 February Sri Lanka v Australia Gqeberha

17 February New Zealand v Bangladesh Cape Town

17 February West Indies v Ireland Cape Town

18 February England v India Gqeberha

18 February South Africa v Australia Gqeberha

19 February Pakistan v West Indies Paarl

19 February New Zealand v Sri Lanka Paarl

20 February Ireland v India Gqeberha

21 February England v Pakistan Cape Town

21 February South Africa v Bangladesh Cape Town

23 February SEMI-FINAL 1 Cape Town

24 February RESERVE DAY Cape Town

24 February SEMI-FINAL 2 Cape Town

25 February RESERVE DAY Cape Town

26 February FINAL Cape Town

27 February RESERVE DAY Cape Town

