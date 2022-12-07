ICC Test Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne is eyeing to go past Virat Kohli & Viv Richards in 'THIS' record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Marnus Labuschagne can go past Virat Kohli and Viv Richards

ICC Test Rankings: Australian Marnus Labuschagne has finally done it, he has dethroned England's Joe Root as the number 1 Test batter. Joe Root's reign is over as Labuschagne has stormed into the top spot after making over 300 runs against West Indies in the first test match. Joe Root had a fantastic 2021 and he continued the same in the recent English summer but his dismal show against Pakistan and Labuschagne's dominant show against West Indies has now ended Root's reign.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released its latest players ranking on Wednesday and Labuschagne has obtained the top spot with a career-high rating. The Aussie batsman registered scores of 204* and 104* against West Indies and helped his side rise to the number 3 rank and has a total of 935 rating points. Marnus Labuschagne is in the process of making history. Labuschagne is just one rating point away from his career best of 936 which will open the gates for him, to enter inside the top 10 ratings for batters of all time. When Labuschagne walks out with the bat in his hands in the second Test match, he will have the chance to go past former India captain Virat Kohli and the Caribbean great Sir Vivian Richards. Not only Labuschagne but Steve Smith will also eye one more rating point when he comes out to bat in Adelaide. Sir Viv is on 938 points and Kohli is on 937 points, if the Aussie batter performs as per expectations, he can go past both these stalwarts

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma taken to hospital for scans, KL Rahul to operate as captain

Alongside Labuschagne, Smith too hit a double century against West Indies in Perth which helped him go past the likes of Pakistan captain Babar Azam (879) and England's Joe Root (876). As far as the bowlers are concerned, Australia skipper Pat Cummins has maintained his lead but currently, he is facing stiff competition from the likes of Ollie Pope and English legend James Anderson. Owing to the historic Test match victory in Pakistan against Pakistan, the pair of Anderson & Robinson have made significant improvements. Anderson moved two spots ahead, whereas Robinson attained a career-high rating of 754 points.

Latest Cricket News