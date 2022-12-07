Wednesday, December 07, 2022
     
Live tv
search
MCD ELECTIONS (Total seats 250)
BJP
--
CONG
--
AAP
--
OTH
--
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ICC Test Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne is eyeing to go past Virat Kohli & Viv Richards in 'THIS' record

ICC Test Rankings: Marnus Labuschagne is eyeing to go past Virat Kohli & Viv Richards in 'THIS' record

ICC Test Rankings: Aussie batter Marnus Labuschagne is all set to go past the likes of Virat Kohli and Sir Vivian Richards, the Aussie batsman is currently on the number 1 spot in the list

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: December 07, 2022 16:56 IST
Marnus Labuschagne, Viv Richards, Virat Kohli
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Marnus Labuschagne can go past Virat Kohli and Viv Richards

ICC Test Rankings: Australian Marnus Labuschagne has finally done it, he has dethroned England's Joe Root as the number 1 Test batter. Joe Root's reign is over as Labuschagne has stormed into the top spot after making over 300 runs against West Indies in the first test match. Joe Root had a fantastic 2021 and he continued the same in the recent English summer but his dismal show against Pakistan and Labuschagne's dominant show against West Indies has now ended Root's reign. 

The International Cricket Council (ICC) released its latest players ranking on Wednesday and Labuschagne has obtained the top spot with a career-high rating. The Aussie batsman registered scores of 204* and 104* against West Indies and helped his side rise to the number 3 rank and has a total of 935 rating points. Marnus Labuschagne is in the process of making history. Labuschagne is just one rating point away from his career best of 936 which will open the gates for him, to enter inside the top 10 ratings for batters of all time. When Labuschagne walks out with the bat in his hands in the second Test match, he will have the chance to go past former India captain Virat Kohli and the Caribbean great Sir Vivian Richards. Not only Labuschagne but Steve Smith will also eye one more rating point when he comes out to bat in Adelaide.  Sir Viv is on 938 points and Kohli is on 937 points, if the Aussie batter performs as per expectations, he can go past both these stalwarts

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma taken to hospital for scans, KL Rahul to operate as captain

Alongside Labuschagne, Smith too hit a double century against West Indies in Perth which helped him go past the likes of  Pakistan captain Babar Azam (879) and England's Joe Root (876). As far as the bowlers are concerned, Australia skipper Pat Cummins has maintained his lead but currently, he is facing stiff competition from the likes of Ollie Pope and English legend James Anderson. Owing to the historic Test match victory in Pakistan against Pakistan, the pair of Anderson & Robinson have made significant improvements. Anderson moved two spots ahead, whereas Robinson attained a career-high rating of 754 points.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Latest News