ICC T20I Rankings: Smriti Mandhana retains spot in top 5, Renuka Singh jumps to 13th

The updated women's T20 rankings were declared on Tuesday and the Australian players have dominated in the rankings released by the ICC. When it comes to India, some players climbed in the rankings and some have suffered losses.

Three out of the top five spots are taken by the Kangaroos. Australian opener Beth Mooney has retained the top position with 743 points and is followed by her captain Meg Lanning (723 points) in the new T20 rankings.

Mooney has now become the number one batter with 743 points. She scored 179 runs in five innings at the Commonwealth Games, including a half-century in the final against India. On the other hand, Tahlia McGrath has retained her fifth position.

From India's point of view, seamer Renuka Singh has jumped five places to be 13th among bowlers while spinner Deepti Sharma continued to hold on to her seventh place.

Renuka, who bowled an economical spell, giving away just 23 runs in four overs in India's nine-wicket loss to England in the first T20I in Chester-le-Street last week, has 612 rating points.

Smriti Mandhana (710 points) was the highest-ranked Indian among batters at number four, while Shafali Verma (686) and Jemimah Rodrigues (624) were static on sixth and 10th respectively.

England all-rounder Sarah Glenn has closed in on compatriot Sophie Ecclestone after a fine show in the first match of their three-T20I series against India.

Glenn is at a career-best-equalling second position and just 13 rating points adrift of left-arm spinner Ecclestone.

England batters Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey, too, have made notable gains after the first match of their series.

