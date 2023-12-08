ICC rates Ahmedabad's World Cup 2023 final pitch as 'average', rates Wankhede's semifinal surface 'good'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins inspecting Narendra Modi Stadium's surface

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rated Ahemedabad's pitch used for the Cricket World Cup 2023 final as 'average' on Friday, December 8. ICC also rated four other tournament venue pitches as 'average' but gave a 'good' rating to Mumbai's pitch which hosted India's semifinal game against New Zealand.

Indian cricket team enjoyed a sensational record-breaking tournament at home but they failed to impress in the final against Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on December 19. Despite winning the toss, Rohit Sharma-led side managed to score only 240 runs while batting first which Pat Cummins' Australia chased down easily with six wickets remaining.

The pitch used for the final was previously used before India's high-voltage game against Pakistan which also turned out as a low-scoring game. ICC also rated the pitch utilized for the India vs Pakistan league game as average. Australia captain Pat Cummins and former captain Ricky Ponting also reported concerns over the pitch used for the final game of the World Cup.

Fans questioned the selection of the used pitch for the final game as Indian batters struggled to put their best. The pitch was big slow and tacky in the first innings and Australian bowlers utilized playing conditions better. Final's match referee Andy Pycroft rated the pitch 'very good' but ICC now ruled it out as only 'average'.

ICC also rated pitches used for India's league matches against Pakistan (Ahmedabad), Australia (Chennai), South Africa (Kolkata) and England (Lucknow) as 'average' only. Mumbai's Wankhede pitch used for the first semifinal was rated 'good' but Eden Gardens' pitch for the second semifinal received an 'average' rating.

"A pitch is rated average if it lacks carry, and/or bounce and/or occasional seam movement, but consistent in carry and bounce. A degree of turn, but with average bounce for the spinner. Falling significantly short of 'very good' with respect to carry, bounce and turn," ICC rule states.

Latest Cricket News