ICC rankings: New No.1 T20I bowler crowned; Indian openers Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma make gains

ICC rankings: A new T20I bowler has been crowned after Afghanistan's famous win over Pakistan in a T20I series in UAE. Rashid Khan's team defeated Shadab Khan-led Pakistan in a three-match T20I series by 2-1. The Afghan T20I skipper has been rewarded and has become the World No.1 T20I bowler in the latest rankings released by ICC.

Rashid has pipped Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga from the top post. He became the No.1 T20I bowler for the first time in 2018 and is a force to reckon with. Moreover, India's openers Shubman Gill and captain Rohit Sharma have also made gains in the recent standings. After the completion of the ODI series against Australia, Gill has amassed his career-high rating of 738 points in the 5th place of the ODI batters' chart. Meanwhile, Sharma has scaled one spot to eighth overall. Australia's Adam Zampa has jumped three spots to sixth overall on the list for ODI bowlers.

The other notable changes happened in the T20 arena. Rashid's fellow Fazalhaq Farooqi jumped 12 spots in the T20I bowlers chart to go third overall. Meanwhile, Pakistan's stand-in captain for the Afghanistan series Shadab Khan has also been rewarded in both bowlers' as well as all-rounders' lists. Shadab moved eight spots to fourth in the all-rounders chart, while he made a six-place movement to 12th in the bowlers tally.

Players from West Indies and South Africa also made gains after the former registered a victory in a T20I series. Speedster Alzarri Joseph scaled 17 spots to 33rd in the bolwers' chart, while teammate Johnson Charles shot up 92 places to 17th in the batters list. Proteas batters Rilee Rossouw and Reeza Hendricks have moved two places to sixth and eighth places to 12th in the batters rankings.

