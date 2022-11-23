ICC Players rankings: Kiwi star Devon Conway pips Babar Azam out of top three, Virat Kohli's spot pushed down

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Devon Conway pushes Babar Azam

ICC Players rankings: In the recently released ICC T20I Players' rankings, New Zealand's star batter Devon Conway has pipped Babar Azam out of the top three. The Kiwi opener has scaled one spot up from No.4 and has pushed the Pakistani skipper Azam from the third spot to the fourth place. Meanwhile, India's star batter Virat Kohli has lost places in the batting chart while Suryakumar Yadav continues to reign the World.

Riding on the back of brilliant performances in the recently concluded T20I series, both Devon Conway and Suryakumar Yadav were the biggest highlights in the batting charts. While Conway moved one spot up, Yadav extended his brilliant run at the peak. The 32-year-old Indian had 859 rating points last week but due to his mouth-watering century knock in the second T20I, the star batter achieved career-best 895 ratings. However, as he was dismissed early in the third outing, Yadav now has 890 rating points. Meanwhile, Conway has 788, 10 more than Azam.

More to follow...

