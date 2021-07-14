ICC ODI Rankings: Babar Azam consolidates position at top, reaches career-best rating; Virat Kohli at 2nd

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam and Virat Kohli

Skipper Babar Azam's career-best 158 turned futile as Pakistan suffered a three-wicket defeat in the third One-day International against England. The English second-string side, led by Ben Stokes, defeated the tourists in the final match to complete a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series.

Babar, who notched up the highest score for a Pakistan batsman in an ODI against England, became the quickest to 14 ODI centuries, achieving the feat in just 81 innings.

The 26-year-old surpassed Hashim Amla (84 innings), David Warner (98 innings), Virat Kohli (103 innings), and Quinton de Kock (104 innings) in the list.

Babar's impressive outing, albeit in a losing cause, has helped him consolidate his position at the top of the ICC Men's ODI player rankings. The Pakistan skipper has gained eight rating points to reach a career-best 873 rating points, 16 more than his Indian counterpart Kohli. While Kohli is second on the list, his white-ball deputy Rohit Sharma is third with 825 rating points.

William Porterfield (up five places to 74th) and Harry Trector (up 37 places to 90th) , South Africa’s Janneman Malan (up 12 places to 95th) and England’s James Vince (up 85 places to 113th) have moved up in the batters’ list.

On the bowling front, England's Saqib Mahmood (up 89 places to 63rd), Ireland’s Craig Young (up four places to 78th), and Joshua Little (up 22 places to 86th) have made progress.

In the ICC Men's T20I Rankings, West Indies spinner Fabian Allen has found a place in the top 10 after a fine outing in the ongoing series against Australia.

Allen has gained 16 spots to reach 10th position in the bowlers’ list after grabbing three wickets in the first three matches. Pacer Sheldon Cottrell (up two places to 22nd), Dwayne Bravo (up seven places to 37th), and Obed McKoy (up 15 places to 38th) have also made considerable gains.