ICC confirms six-year ban on West Indies' two-time World Cup winner

International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the six-year ban on former West Indies cricketer and two-time World Cup winner Marlon Samuels. He was found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti Corruption Code. ICC had earlier charged Samuels on a total of four charges in September 2021 and the cricketer was then found guilty on those offences in August 2023.

ICC has also confirmed that the six-year-ban on Marlon Samuels who played two match-winning knocks in both T20 World Cup finals for the West Indies, will start from November 11, 2023. He will be away from all kind of cricket related activities until 2029 now. The charges Samuels was found guilty of are:

Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision)- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 (unanimous decision) – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation.

Article 2.4.7 (unanimous decision) – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official’s investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation

"Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes. Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules," Alex Marshall, the head of ICC HR and Integrity Unit said.

As for Marlon Samuels, he played more than 300 matches in his international career for the West Indies over the course of 18 years. He also scored 17 centuries overall and also captained the Caribbean side in the 50-over format.

