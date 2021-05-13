'It was mistake on my behalf': Ian Bell recalls MS Dhoni's 'Spirit of the Game' moment

Image Source : ICC Ex-India skipper MS Dhoni

Former England batsman Ian Bell remembered MS Dhoni's move of recalling him in the Nottingham Test in 2011 that earned the ex-India skipper 'ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade'.

On the final ball of the afternoon session on Day 3, Bell, batting on 137, was adjudged run-out amid an on-field confusion about the ball touching the boundary rope for a four.

Bell wandered off to talk to his batting partner Eoin Morgan, thinking that the ball had gone for a boundary. However, Praveen Kumar, the fielder, threw the ball to MS Dhoni, who passed it to Abhinav Mukund to dislodge the bails.

Dhoni, over the course of tea, decided to retract the appeal as Bell went on to add 22 more runs before being caught at slip.

In a chat on The Grade Cricketer's YouTube channel, Bell admitted that it was his mistake as he 'belted' towards the Pavillion after hitting the shot. "Yes, it's interesting. When I look back to that, I mean, I must have been hungry or something because I literally just belted for the pavilion when I thought it was four if it was either way around, I would have been safe and we would have been fine.

"But yeah, they obviously got Dhoni a 'Spirit of the Game' award for the decade or something like that. But yeah [it was] a mistake on my behalf, should never do that," said Bell.

The 39-year-old batsman, who represented England in 118 Tests, 161 ODIs, and eight T20Is, also chose the 2011-2013 period as the peak of his career.

"From 2011 to 2013, those 2 years really [were my peak]. But as a team as well we were winning home and away. We won in Australia and India as well, which is so hard to do in Test cricket.

"For any Australian or English young lad growing up, if you get involved in an Ashes you want to be Man of the Series... you just want one series where you can have a huge impact. For me 2013 was a series where I suppose I played at a level I wanted to play at," he said.