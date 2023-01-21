I know a big score is around the corner: Rohit Sharma after smashing 50 against NZ in 2nd ODI

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma in action

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is not worried about the lack of big hundreds in recent times, saying he is quite content with his batting. Sharma who smashed fifty off 47 balls in the 2nd ODI against New Zealand believes a big score is around the corner.

The scorer of three double centuries in ODIs, Rohit last made a hundred in the format way back in January 2020 as his conversation rate from fifty to a century dipped drastically. However, in the second ODI, the opener struck a sublime 51 off 50 balls, with seven fours and two sixes, to power India to a series-clinching eight-wicket victory.

"I'm trying to change my game a bit now, have been trying to take the bowlers on and I think that's important, to try to put the pressure back.

I know the big scores haven't come, but I'm not too worried about it," Rohit said at the presentation ceremony.

"I am happy with my batting. I have kept my approach quite similar. I am happy with how I am going. I know a big score is around the corner."

Rohit Sharma in the previous 5 ODIs:

IND vs NZ: 34 runs (18 January 2023)

IND vs SL: 42 runs (15 January 2023)

IND vs SL: 17 runs (12 January 2023)

IND vs SL: 83 runs (10 January 2023

IND vs BAN: 51 runs (7 December 2022)

The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 before India knocked off the runs in 20.

1 overs. Shami and Siraj made life tough for the batters with their high-quality seam bowling, reducing New Zealand to a dismal 15 for five after Rohit opted to bowl.

"I thought these last five games, the bowlers have really stepped up.

Whatever we have asked of them, they have delivered. Especially doing this in India. You can expect these performances away from India, but they have real skills.

"When we trained here yesterday in the night, it moved around, there was good carry. This is why we wanted that challenge: 250 would have been quite challenging," he added.

