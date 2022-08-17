I have experienced times when even in a room full of people I felt alone: Virat Kohli on mental health

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Virat Kohli in action

Former India captain Virat Kohli is one of the best batters in the country. He has registered many records and reached various milestones across all formats of the game several over the years. However, he has been off-coloured for a long time and struggling to score runs.

Kohli who was criticized for his form a lot has stressed the importance of giving attention to mental health for young athletes. The 33-year-old Kohli revealed there was a difficult phase in his life when he felt alone despite being surrounded by his loved ones.

"For an athlete, the sport can bring the best out of you as a player but at the same time, the amount of pressure that you are constantly under can affect your mental health negatively. It is definitely a serious issue and as much as we try to be strong at all times, it can tear you apart," Kohli told The Indian Express.

"I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to. So, take out time for yourself and reconnect with your core self. If you lose that connection, it wouldn’t take very long for other things to crumble around you," he added.

Also Read: The dark side of Indian cricket

In his career so far, Virat Kohli has scored 8074 runs in 102 Test matches with a high score of 254 runs and an average of 49.53. He has smashed 27 centuries and scored 28 fifties.

When it comes to the ODIs, he has scored 12344 runs in 262 matches with a high score of 183 and an average of 57.68. He registered 43 hundreds and 64 half-centuries in his name.

In the shortest format of cricket, Kohli scored 3308 runs in 99 matches with a high score of 94 and an average of 50.12. He has hammered 30 fifties in the T20Is.

Despite the ups and downs in his career, Kohli has managed to stay strong and will aim to bounce back in the upcoming Asia Cup. He is currently enjoying a break.

Kohli advised the young players that keeping in touch with one's inner self is vital.

"My tips to aspiring athletes would be that yes, physical fitness and focus on recovery are the key to being a good athlete, but at the same time, it is crucial to consistently keep in touch with your inner self," he said.

"You need to learn how to compartmentalize your time so that there’s balance. It takes practice like anything else in life, but it’s something worth investing in, that’s the only way to feel a sense of sanity and enjoyment while doing your work," he added.

Also Read: It's time we behave! Cricket, mental health and the dark side of fandom

Latest Cricket News