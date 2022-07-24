The dark side of Indian cricket

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rape threats to players' family, burned effigies inside stadiums, stones pelted at homes, players called traitors and anti-nationals, and the list goes on.

Highlights Legendary players like Virat Kohli are called names such as Chokli, burden, and finished.

Fans, or so they call themselves, need to realise that the players, like each of us are humans.

Invincible and immortal, unbeatable and legendary. These are just a few labels associated with Gods. Well, not the ones you worship, but the ones you bash. If you follow the game of cricket, you may have heard this. 'Cricket is a religion in India'. Sure it is. There's just one catch. Unlike other religions, this is used and abused at will.

When the players are at their peak, they are raised to a level never seen before. In the process, they accomplish legendary status. But the moment they fall, and they all do, they are pulled down, abused, and trolled to an extent - that even their families aren't spared.

Rape threats to players' family, burned effigies inside stadiums, stones pelted at homes, players called traitors and anti-nationals, and the list goes on. There's no end to it. These days, players talk a lot about shutting the outside noise, focussing on their game, and following the process. But, there has got to be a limit.

Consider Riyan Parag's case for a moment. He is just a 20-year-old trying to find his place in the humongous world of Indian cricket. Some bad IPL performances, a few on-field interactions, and the kid got trolled like there's no tomorrow. Memes were made, and his career was labelled finished.

Speedster Umran Malik too, was subjected to a lot of abuses and trolls after he went for runs. But this doesn't stop. Anushka Sharma, a successful Bollywood actress and Virat Kohli's wife is often dragged and blamed for her husband's on-field performances.

Legendary players like Virat Kohli are called names such as Chokli, burden, and finished. The matter, sometimes, reaches a level where the players have to be provided extra security. Add to it the packed international calendar, and there you have it - A ready-made recipe for burnout.

Fans, or so they call themselves, need to realise that the players, like each of us are humans, who are bound to err. Just because they are in the public eye doesn't give everyone a right to do and say whatever and whenever they might want. Let's get together and start to empathise. The players deserve nothing less.

