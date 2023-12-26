'I had huge discomfort': Shakib Al Hasan reveals he played World Cup with blurred vision

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has revealed that he played the entire World Cup in India with a problem in his left eye. It was one of the most underwhelming World Cups for Shakib with the bat mustering only 186 runs in seven matches at an average of 26.57. This performance was exactly in contrast to what he had done in 2019 World Cup amassing 606 runs apart from picking up 11 wickets as well.

The team led by Shakib was also the first to be knocked out of the tournament as massive criticism came their way. But now the all-rounder has revealed that he had blurred vision on his left eye and admitted that the problem might have affected his batting to the larger extent. "It is not in one or two games in the World Cup, rather I was having it (the eye problem) throughout the World Cup. It could have happened. I had huge discomfort facing the ball," he said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

Shakib Al Hasan feels stress during the World Cup could be one of the issues for his blurred vision. Interestingly, according to medical science, eye is considered as the extension of brain. When stress affects the brain, it naturally affects eyes as well thereby impacting the vision too. "The thing is that when I went to the doctor there was water in my cornea or retina and they had given me drops and told me that I have to lower my stress. I am not sure whether that was the reason (for my eye problem). But when I again checked in America (after the World Cup) there was no stress and I told the doctor there is no World Cup so naturally there is no stress," Shakib added.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan might be entering politics but he is set to be available for Bangladesh across all formats. He recently expressed his desire to play more as well while taking his name back from PSL draft and IPL auction. "I think they (cricket and politics) can be managed. Managing time will not be a problem because I have done it in the past and can do it in future as well, and have full confidence on me to make that happen. I don't think that will be the case with me (having any misunderstanding with the board) because I am straightforward," he added.

Latest Cricket News