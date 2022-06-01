I am in a good space & I am past assessing my performance: R Ashwin

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ashwin on why he is not critical about his performance anymore

More than the adrenaline and the excitement that surrounds the sport, people tend to forget that cricket is also a game of angles & tactful decision-making abilities. Apart from the likes of MS Dhoni, people from all corners of the cricketing fraternity have hailed Ravichandran Ashwin as one of the sharpest minds in the game of cricket. Ravichandran Ashwin who first burst into the cricketing scenes after debuting for Chennai Super Kings in 2008 has been an integral part of India's test team for many years now. What sets R. Ashwin apart from his colleagues is his zeal to pick up new things as he keeps on adding new deliveries to his armory. Ravi Ashwin who was dropped from the Indian team white ball set up after their 2017 Champions Trophy final debacle, surprised everybody as he was picked up by the selectors for the 2021 T20 World Cup. The famous 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy will also be remembered for the Sydney test match that he along with Hanuma Vihari saved by batting the entire day.

After all these years of serving the Indian team, Ashwin now feels that he is not at all concerned about his performance after every game. He further adds that the last two years have been kind to him as he went on to carve iconic memories for team India. Ashwin surpassed the legendary Kapil Dev's total wicket tally and is sitting comfortably in the second spot with 442 wickets in 86 tests. Ashwin who has been currently rested for the South Africa series will travel to the United Kingdom for the fifth and final test against England. The recently concluded IPL 2022 brought out a different side of the finger spinner as he batted at number 3 for his current franchise Rajasthan Royals and also did pretty well at it.

Ashwin who made his test debut under MS Dhoni in 2011 recalls the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory as one of the greatest highlights of his cricketing career. The former Kings XI Punjab captain also spoke about how taxing it is to play in bio bubbles continuously.

