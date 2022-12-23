Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER IPL 2023 Mini Auction: Despite unfortunate history look who is back and will conduct IPL Auctions I Read

The wait for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions is almost over as top players across the globe are set to go under the hammer for big prices. The likes of Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are ready to pull the trigger and raise the baton for the bids to acquire their targets. But those auctions are incomplete without one person who will be calling the shots. So, who will hit the hammer for the franchises as the IPL bidding war begins in the afternoon?

BCCI confirms appointment

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has stuck with a familiar name for the December 23 mini-auction in Kochi. While there was a lot of anticipation surrounding who will conduct the auction, the lid was opened on the name of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BBCI).

Britisher, Hugh Edmeades will conduct the IPL mini-auctions on Friday despite having an unfortunate recent history. Edmeades has been preferred to Charu Sharma, who had come to the rescue of the BCCI after Edmeades had suffered a fall during the mega-auction in Bangalore earlier this year.

In a communique to the franchise, the BCCI said, "This will be a private auction to be conducted in Indian Rupees under the rules outlined in this document. An independent professional auctioneer, Hugh Edmeades, will conduct the auction and he will be the sole arbiter as to all aspects of the auction," confirming Edmeades' appointment.

What happened in the last IPL auction with Hugh Edmeades?

Auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed mid-way through the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, which took place in Bengaluru in February. The unfortunate incident brought the event to a temporary halt and would resume later. Edmeades collapsed on stage while the bidding was on for Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

Edmeades, who was going about his job smoothly keeping everyone entertained with his witty one-liners, was in the middle of conducting Hasaranga's bidding with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings matching each other. Suddenly, with the cameras on the PBKS table, there was a huge thud that sent shockwaves among the on-lookers. The camera panned towards Edmeades for a few seconds, and he was seen laying on the ground. Thankfully, it was nothing serious and he was given medical support immediately. It later emerged that Edmeades' blood pressure had suddenly dropped.

