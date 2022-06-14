How will BCCI utilise revenue from sale of IPL Media Rights? Know all details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI Headquarters | File Photo

IPL Media Rights Auction has brought up some insane numbers for the BCCI, and the brand value of the league now stands at a monstrous INR 48,390 crore - which makes the Indian Premier League the second most valued sporting league in the world in terms of match value.

There is no debating the fact that these numbers will add to the already powerful status of the BCCI and will only help Indian Cricket going forward.

Jay Shah put out several Tweets to officially disclose the winners of various packages of IPL Media Rights, and in one of his Tweets, he mentioned as to how BCCI will use the money going forward.

The BCCI will utilize the revenue generated from IPL to strengthen our domestic cricket structure starting from the grassroots, to boost infrastructure and spruce up facilities across India and enrich the overall cricket-watching experience.

He further added that it's time for the IPL Franchises and state associations to work together and take care of 'The Cricket Fan'

Now, it’s time for our state associations, IPL Franchises to work together with the IPL to enhance the fan experience and ensure that our biggest stakeholder – ‘the cricket fan’ is well looked after and enjoys high-quality cricket in world-class facilities.

Here are the winners of IPL Media Rights

While Star India bagged the TV rights of IPL, Reliance owned Viacom-18 successfully acquired the Digital Rights.

I am thrilled to announce that STAR INDIA wins India TV rights with their bid of Rs 23,575 crores. The bid is a direct testimony to the BCCI’s organizational capabilities despite two pandemic years, Shah said in a Tweet.

Shah also said that IPL has now become the 2nd most valued sporting property in the world.

Since its inception, the IPL has been synonymous with growth & today is a red-letter day for India Cricket, with Brand IPL touching a new high with e-auction resulting in INR 48,390 cr value. IPL is now the 2nd most valued sporting league in the world in terms of per match value: Shah

In another Tweet, Shah confirmed that Viacom-18 has bagged the IPL Digital Media Rights at a whooping sum of Rs 23,758 cr. He said, "Viacom18 bags digital rights with its winning bid of Rs 23,758 cr. India has seen a digital revolution & the sector has endless potential. The digital landscape has changed the way cricket is watched. It has been a big factor in the growth of the game & the Digital India vision."

He also confirmed that Viacom-18 has won the International rights to Aus, SA, UK. Times, on the other hand, have got MENA & US, who wins the Rest of the World Rights.