How has Virat Kohli performed in IPL eliminators as RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in a knockout?

Virat Kohli has had a great run in the 2024 edition of the IPL having scored 708 runs already for RCB, however, his record in the eliminators hasn't been the same over the year

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reached the playoffs after a couple of years after what has been a turnaround for the ages. Six wins in a row, possibly every other result going their way, RCB needed a lot of things to go in their favour than earlier anticipated when they were 1/8 after playing eight games. Who knew, everything would go their way, they will end up winning six in six and pummel Chennai Super Kings for the fourth spot to earn a qualification for the 9th time in the top four in the IPL.

RCB will be playing the eliminator first, against the Rajasthan Royals, who on the contrary just can't seem to win of late having been winless since the start of the month. It was against the Royals in the second qualifier in 2022 where RCB's campaign came to an end. However, it was the first time in three years that the RCB moved further than the eliminator in the IPL having lost the eliminator in 2020 and 2021. The knockouts haven't been auspicious for RCB in the last few years and would hope that they utilise the hot streak to the fullest.

RCB will need their star players to put their hand up when it matters the most like Mitchell Starc and skipper Shreyas Iyer did for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Virat Kohli, obviously will be in the limelight with the form he is in the tournament, having scored 708 runs and is sure to be taking home the Orange Cap.

However, if Kohli's record in the eliminator specifically is looked at, it's not that great, especially with the standard the star batter has set in the big games. In four eliminators so far, Kohli has returned, 12 (18) vs RR in 2015, 6 (7) vs SRH in 2020, 36 (33) vs KKR in 2021 and 25 (24) in 2022 against the Lucknow Super Giants. So, just 79 runs in 82 balls, which aren't a fare reflection of Kohli as a batter at all and the RCB star will be keen to give it his all for the three-time finalists to continue their resurgence.