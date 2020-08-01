Hope no Jofra Archer-like incident happens: Ashish Nehra calls for players to be responsible during IPL in UAE

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jofra Archer

Former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra on Sunday called for players to be responsible and support the authorities and not repeat the Jofra Archer incident during the 13th season of the Indian Premier League slated to begin next month in the UAE. Nehra here talks about the bio-security protocols that Archer had breached during the bilateral Test series between England and West Indies.

Following the first Test in Southampton, Archer, breaking the bio-bubble rule, had visited his home in Brighton on his way to Manchester for the second Test. While he was immediately dropped from the playing XI for the second Test, Archer faced immense criticism for his action. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) later fined him and handed a written warning before clearing him for the third Test after two COVID-19 tests.

Nehra felt that while that was in a bilateral series, a protocol breach during IPL could lead to bigger complications given that the tournament will comprise eight teams.

"We have seen one incident of Jofra Archer. We are hoping those sort of incidents doesn't take place. There it was a bilateral series and teams were staying at the venues. In IPL, that will not be the case and there will be eight teams here. So, all the players should support the BCCI and the organising committee and be careful," said Nehra in conversation on Star Sports's Cricket Connected.

IPL will have their Governing Council meeting on Sunday to discuss all the bio-secure rules.

IPL 2020 is slated to begin from September 19 and will be a 51-day affair comprising 60 matches.

