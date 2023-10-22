'Hamare yahan toh fog chal raha hai' - Netizens react after fog halts India vs New Zealand World Cup clash

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Fog interrupting India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 clash in Dharamsala.

From animals like dogs, snakes, and cats among others entering the field to dust storms and hail storms causing disruptions, cricket matches over the years have been put to a halt due to a wide array of reasons and something similar unfolded on Sunday, October 22, when the India versus New Zealand World Cup clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala witnessed an abrupt disruption when heavy fog surrounded the entire ground.

The fog was so dense that it forced the players from both teams to leave the ground as both the on-field umpires Adrian Holdstock of South Africa and Michael Gough of England decided to stop play due to a significant reduction in visibility.

