US President Joe Biden suggested on Tuesday that Ukraine should respond decisively if North Korean troops move into its territory, expressing concern about the recent presence of North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.

North Korean troops near Ukraine raise alarms

“I’m concerned about that,” Biden said when asked about North Korean military presence in Russia’s Kursk region. He stressed the gravity of the situation and the importance of Ukraine’s preparedness.

Biden urges Ukrainian defense if borders are breached

Biden stressed that Ukraine should “hit back” if any North Korean forces cross into Ukrainian territory. The article confirmed that the US supports Ukraine in the face of escalating regional tensions and possible foreign military intervention.