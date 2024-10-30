Wednesday, October 30, 2024
     
Joe Biden urges Ukraine to strike if North Korean troops enter territory amid rising tensions

President Joe Biden called for Ukraine to respond decisively if North Korean troops enter its territory, following reports of North Korean military presence in Russia’s Kursk region. Biden emphasised the US’s support for Ukraine amid rising tensions and potential foreign intervention.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Washington Updated on: October 30, 2024 6:55 IST
Joe Biden North Korea
Image Source : AP/FILE PHOTO President Joe Biden speaks during an event.

US President Joe Biden suggested on Tuesday that Ukraine should respond decisively if North Korean troops move into its territory, expressing concern about the recent presence of North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region.

North Korean troops near Ukraine raise alarms

“I’m concerned about that,” Biden said when asked about North Korean military presence in Russia’s Kursk region. He stressed the gravity of the situation and the importance of Ukraine’s preparedness.

Biden urges Ukrainian defense if borders are breached

Biden stressed that Ukraine should “hit back” if any North Korean forces cross into Ukrainian territory. The article confirmed that the US supports Ukraine in the face of escalating regional tensions and possible foreign military intervention.

