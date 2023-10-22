Sunday, October 22, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. India vs New Zealand: Mohammed Shami sends stumps cartwheeling in remarkable display of death bowling | WATCH

India vs New Zealand: Mohammed Shami sends stumps cartwheeling in remarkable display of death bowling | WATCH

Mohammed Shami created an impact on his return to the playing XI as the veteran fast bowler claimed a five-wicket haul against the Tom Latham-led New Zealand at the HPCA Stadium in Dharmasala. Shami is India's only player to take two five-wicket hauls in ODI World Cup history.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2023 18:49 IST
Mohammed Shami.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Shami.

Mohammed Shami proved once again that he is one of the best seamers going around in world cricket at the moment as he displayed his death-bowling brilliance while playing against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.

Having bagged three wickets in his kitty already, Shami came to deliver the 48th over of New Zealand's innings and demolished their lower order with a fine exhibition of death bowling.

He first snared the scalp of Mitchell Santner and uprooted his off stump with a lethal yorker that sneaked under Santner's willow. The southpaw was lining up Shami with a high backlift but the ball flew under his willow and cannoned into the off

stump.

Shami produced yet another piece of gem on the very next delivery as he bowled a straighter one on the leg stump channel and the ball sent Matt Henry's leg stump cartwheeling back towards the wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Related Stories
IND vs NZ: Daryl-Rachin pair breaks Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth's all-time World Cup record

IND vs NZ: Daryl-Rachin pair breaks Sunil Gavaskar and Kris Srikkanth's all-time World Cup record

WBBL: Grace Harris puts brute batting on exhibition, smokes 72-metre six with broken bat | WATCH

WBBL: Grace Harris puts brute batting on exhibition, smokes 72-metre six with broken bat | WATCH

IND vs NZ: Mohammed Shami scripts history with his second five-fer in ODI World Cup

IND vs NZ: Mohammed Shami scripts history with his second five-fer in ODI World Cup

Watch video:

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News