India vs New Zealand: Mohammed Shami sends stumps cartwheeling in remarkable display of death bowling | WATCH

Mohammed Shami.

Mohammed Shami proved once again that he is one of the best seamers going around in world cricket at the moment as he displayed his death-bowling brilliance while playing against New Zealand at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium (HPCA) in Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.

Having bagged three wickets in his kitty already, Shami came to deliver the 48th over of New Zealand's innings and demolished their lower order with a fine exhibition of death bowling.

He first snared the scalp of Mitchell Santner and uprooted his off stump with a lethal yorker that sneaked under Santner's willow. The southpaw was lining up Shami with a high backlift but the ball flew under his willow and cannoned into the off

stump.

Shami produced yet another piece of gem on the very next delivery as he bowled a straighter one on the leg stump channel and the ball sent Matt Henry's leg stump cartwheeling back towards the wicketkeeper KL Rahul.

Watch video:

